Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,330,000 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the August 15th total of 11,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOC. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 274.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 645.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 8,352 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Healthpeak Properties to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:DOC opened at $21.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $22.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.84.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.11 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 3.51%. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 342.86%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

