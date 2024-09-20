HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR) Trading 5.2% Higher

Shares of HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Free Report) traded up 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.69 and last traded at $0.69. 6,862 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 38,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

HeartCore Enterprises Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.79.

Get HeartCore Enterprises alerts:

HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 million. HeartCore Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 104.23% and a negative net margin of 49.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HeartCore Enterprises Announces Dividend

About HeartCore Enterprises

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. HeartCore Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.86%.

(Get Free Report)

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc, a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HeartCore Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeartCore Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.