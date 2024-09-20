Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Stock Position Reduced by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,798 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 2.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 8.6% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Heartland Financial USA news, EVP Lo B. Nestman sold 4,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $220,064.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $58.97 on Friday. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.44 and a 1-year high of $59.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $188.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.19 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

