HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.61 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for HEICO in a research report issued on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $3.61 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.53. The consensus estimate for HEICO’s current full-year earnings is $3.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for HEICO’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.13 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

Get HEICO alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HEI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on HEICO from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of HEICO from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of HEICO in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of HEICO from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.56.

HEICO Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE HEI opened at $264.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.30. HEICO has a 1 year low of $155.42 and a 1 year high of $265.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.54. The firm has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.09, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.22.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $992.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.34 million. HEICO had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HEI. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HEICO by 0.4% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Capital Management grew its position in HEICO by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Capital Management now owns 3,613 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its position in HEICO by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in HEICO by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of HEICO by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter acquired 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $252.26 per share, for a total transaction of $119,823.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,730 shares in the company, valued at $436,409.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 2,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.06, for a total transaction of $509,929.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 246,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,305,563.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter purchased 475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $252.26 per share, with a total value of $119,823.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,409.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,206 shares of company stock valued at $15,571,927. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.