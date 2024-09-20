Heidelberg Materials (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.68

Shares of Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.68 and traded as high as $22.33. Heidelberg Materials shares last traded at $22.26, with a volume of 209,072 shares trading hands.
Heidelberg Materials Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
Heidelberg Materials Company Profile
Heidelberg Materials AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products; natural stone aggregates, including sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Heidelberg Materials
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Heidelberg Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidelberg Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.