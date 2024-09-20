HeiQ (LON:HEIQ) Stock Price Down 7.5%

HeiQ Plc (LON:HEIQ – Get Free Report) traded down 7.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.02 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.14 ($0.07). 313,988 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 295,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.55 ($0.07).

HeiQ Trading Up 15.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.96 million, a P/E ratio of -88.57 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 9.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 10.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Carlo Riccardo Centonze acquired 500,000 shares of HeiQ stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £25,000 ($33,025.10). 44.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HeiQ Company Profile

HeiQ Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the antimicrobial fabrics, textiles and flooring, and life sciences businesses in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It offers functional textile technologies to provide hygiene, comfort protection, and resource efficiency; surface coatings and polymers; patented probiotic technology for cosmetics, water treatment, and cleaning products; and functional consumer goods for personal care, healthcare, and lifestyle.

