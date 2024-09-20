Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Price Performance

Shares of HLX opened at $10.39 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -49.45 and a beta of 2.42. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $364.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Helix Energy Solutions Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 95.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 308,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 150,657 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,314,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,640,000 after acquiring an additional 985,101 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter valued at about $861,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 35.6% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 236,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 61,963 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 14.2% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 325,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 40,500 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

(Get Free Report)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

