Henderson European Focus Trust (LON:HEFT) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $187.00

Henderson European Focus Trust plc (LON:HEFT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 187 ($2.47) and traded as low as GBX 186.50 ($2.46). Henderson European Focus Trust shares last traded at GBX 188 ($2.48), with a volume of 414,114 shares changing hands.

Henderson European Focus Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of £400.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 537.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 187 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 184.78.

Henderson European Focus Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Henderson European Focus Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Continental Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson European Focus Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson European Focus Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.