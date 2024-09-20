Henderson European Focus Trust (LON:HEFT) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $187.00

Henderson European Focus Trust plc (LON:HEFT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 187 ($2.47) and traded as low as GBX 186.50 ($2.46). Henderson European Focus Trust shares last traded at GBX 188 ($2.48), with a volume of 414,114 shares changing hands.
Henderson European Focus Trust Stock Down 0.3 %
The firm has a market cap of £400.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 537.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 187 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 184.78.
Henderson European Focus Trust Company Profile
Henderson European Focus Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Continental Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
