Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Short Interest Update

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 932,700 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the August 15th total of 992,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 250,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Herc in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Herc in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.50.

Get Herc alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on HRI

Herc Stock Performance

Shares of HRI stock opened at $157.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. Herc has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $171.00.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $848.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.05 million. Herc had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 26.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that Herc will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

Herc Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Herc’s payout ratio is 21.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 5,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total transaction of $925,713.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,047.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 5,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total transaction of $925,713.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,047.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 10,000 shares of Herc stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $1,467,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,609,016.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Herc

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Herc in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Herc by 650.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Herc by 303.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Herc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Herc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

About Herc

(Get Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.