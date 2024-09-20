Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Sets New 52-Week High at $31.80

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$31.80 and last traded at C$31.78, with a volume of 14846 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$31.73.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HRX shares. TD Securities downgraded Héroux-Devtek from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$28.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Desjardins increased their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$26.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$22.50 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.49, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.73.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.13. Héroux-Devtek had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of C$174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$159.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Héroux-Devtek Inc. will post 1.5806613 earnings per share for the current year.

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.

