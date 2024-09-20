Hertz Global (NASDAQ:HTZWW) & Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Head to Head Review

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) and Hertz Global (NASDAQ:HTZWW – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.1% of Global Ship Lease shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Global Ship Lease shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Global Ship Lease and Hertz Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Ship Lease 46.90% 28.92% 16.26% Hertz Global N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Ship Lease 0 0 2 0 3.00 Hertz Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for Global Ship Lease and Hertz Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Global Ship Lease presently has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.98%. Given Global Ship Lease’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Global Ship Lease is more favorable than Hertz Global.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Global Ship Lease and Hertz Global”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Ship Lease $701.94 million 1.23 $304.50 million $8.85 2.78 Hertz Global $9.32 billion N/A N/A N/A N/A

Global Ship Lease has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hertz Global.

Summary

Global Ship Lease beats Hertz Global on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Ship Lease



Global Ship Lease, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Athens, Greece.

About Hertz Global



Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-operated, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand. The company sells vehicles and value-added services. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Estero, Florida.

