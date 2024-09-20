Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 72.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,130,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,924,693 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.09% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $23,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,853,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,869,655,000 after buying an additional 5,777,901 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 336.7% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,269,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,387,000 after buying an additional 3,291,880 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $51,384,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth $51,938,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $48,291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,037. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on HPE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Argus upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.08.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

HPE stock opened at $18.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $14.47 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.61.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 37.96%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

