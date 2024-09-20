HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) PT Lowered to $49.00

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DINO. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Argus raised shares of HF Sinclair to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.73.

HF Sinclair stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.02. 158,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,998,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.18. HF Sinclair has a 12-month low of $44.07 and a 12-month high of $64.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.62 and a 200 day moving average of $53.23.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

