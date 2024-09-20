High Tide Inc (CVE:HIT) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts

High Tide Inc (CVE:HIT – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for High Tide in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 17th. Roth Capital analyst S. Fortune anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the year. Roth Capital also issued estimates for High Tide’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Get High Tide alerts:

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of High Tide to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

High Tide Stock Performance

CVE HIT opened at C$0.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.06. High Tide has a 52-week low of C$0.01 and a 52-week high of C$0.10.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for High Tide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Tide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.