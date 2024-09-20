High Tide Inc Expected to Post FY2028 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share (CVE:HIT)

High Tide Inc (CVE:HIT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets issued their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of High Tide in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 18th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes anticipates that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the year.
Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of High Tide to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.
High Tide Stock Up 1,900.0 %
Shares of HIT stock opened at C$0.10 on Friday. High Tide has a 12-month low of C$0.01 and a 12-month high of C$0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.06.
