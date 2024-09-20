Hillstream BioPharma (NASDAQ:HILS) Trading Down 1.7%

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.94 and last traded at $2.94. Approximately 152,323 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,388,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

Hillstream BioPharma Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.01. The company has a market cap of $51.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 3.08.

Hillstream BioPharma Company Profile

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc, a pre-clinical biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic candidates targeting ferroptosis, an anti-cancer mechanism resulting in iron mediated cell death (IMCD) and targeted immuno-oncology novel biologics for the treatment drug resistant cancers. The company's product candidate is HSB-1216, an IMCD inducer targeting solid tumors.

