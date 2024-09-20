HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Now Covered by Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. B. Riley started coverage on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HIVE Digital Technologies to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, June 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HIVE Digital Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.70.

Shares of HIVE opened at $3.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average is $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 7.35. The company has a market capitalization of $366.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 3.48. HIVE Digital Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.74% and a negative return on equity of 20.88%. The company had revenue of $32.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.85 million. Equities research analysts expect that HIVE Digital Technologies will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies during the first quarter worth $11,227,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,876,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,672 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 78.6% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,737,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after buying an additional 764,387 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $458,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in HIVE Digital Technologies by 202.4% during the second quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 48,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 32,760 shares in the last quarter. 24.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

