Hon Hai Precision Industry (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.38

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.38 and traded as low as $10.50. Hon Hai Precision Industry shares last traded at $11.17, with a volume of 38,616 shares.
Hon Hai Precision Industry Stock Up 2.4 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.64.
Hon Hai Precision Industry Company Profile
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Ltd. provides electronic OEM services. The company offers consumer electronics comprising of television sets, game consoles, set-top boxes, and speakers. It also provides cloud networking products consisting of routers, servers, edge computing, data centers, and satellite communications and other related equipment.
