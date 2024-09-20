Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 916,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.05% of Honda Motor worth $29,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMC. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Honda Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Honda Motor by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 8,805 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,692,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,303,000 after buying an additional 141,552 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 81,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 27,022 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 62,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the period. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Honda Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HMC opened at $32.63 on Friday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $27.69 and a 1-year high of $37.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.54 and a 200-day moving average of $33.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $55.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.67.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $34.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.75 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 5.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

