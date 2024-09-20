Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.70.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HRZN. B. Riley reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Stock Performance

Horizon Technology Finance stock opened at $10.78 on Friday. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $13.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.45 and its 200-day moving average is $11.59. The company has a market cap of $377.53 million, a P/E ratio of -25.67 and a beta of 1.23.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.74 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a negative net margin of 21.19% and a positive return on equity of 17.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Technology Finance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is currently -314.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HRZN. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. 4.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.