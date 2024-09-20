Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF (TSE:HLIT) Trading Up 3.6%

Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF (TSE:HLIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$15.07 and last traded at C$15.07. Approximately 703 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 6,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.55.

Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.27 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.49.

Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF Company Profile

The Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF (the “ETF” or “HLIT”) is the first Canadian-listed ETF focused

exclusively on providing exposure to the global lithium market. HLIT seeks to replicate, to the extent possible and net of expenses, the performance of an index that is designed to provide exposure to the performance of global, publicly listed companies engaged in the mining and/or production of lithium, lithium compounds, or lithium related components.

