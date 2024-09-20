Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,962,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,339,458 shares during the quarter. Host Hotels & Resorts makes up 0.7% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 1.13% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $143,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BROOKFIELD Corp ON purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 212.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HST. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.06.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $18.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.39. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $21.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.43%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

