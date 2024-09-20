Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) Stock Price Down 3%

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Free Report) dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.94 and last traded at $0.98. Approximately 320,189 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,503,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOTH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded Hoth Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Hoth Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Hoth Therapeutics Trading Down 3.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.05.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.15. On average, analysts anticipate that Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hoth Therapeutics

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It is involved in the development of HT-001, a topical formulation, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy; HT-KIT to treat mast-cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis; HT-TBI to treat traumatic brain injury and ischemic stroke; HT-ALZ for the treatment and/or prevention of Alzheimer's or other neuroinflammatory diseases; HT-004 for treatment of asthma and allergies using inhalational administration; HT-003 for the treatment of acne and psoriasis, as well as inflammatory bowel diseases; and HT-002, a novel peptide for treating COVID-19.

