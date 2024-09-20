Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Position Cut by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,315 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises were worth $30,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 65.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HOV. StockNews.com lowered Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Zelman & Associates raised Hovnanian Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.11, for a total value of $143,682.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,831 shares in the company, valued at $13,572,004.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.11, for a total value of $143,682.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,831 shares in the company, valued at $13,572,004.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 13,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.14, for a total value of $2,915,577.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,171,604.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,677 shares of company stock worth $17,033,021. Insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HOV opened at $224.37 on Friday. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $65.22 and a one year high of $240.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.91 and a 200-day moving average of $165.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The construction company reported $9.75 EPS for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $722.70 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 30 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hovnanian Enterprises Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

