Howard Hughes (NYSEARCA:HHH) Shares Up 2%

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSEARCA:HHH – Get Free Report) rose 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $77.68 and last traded at $77.48. Approximately 297,137 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 304,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.93.

Howard Hughes Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

Featured Stories

