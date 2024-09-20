Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Receives GBX 904.29 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 904.29 ($11.95).
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 1,042 ($13.76) to GBX 1,090 ($14.40) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.
Howden Joinery Group Stock Up 1.0 %
Howden Joinery Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a GBX 4.90 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,565.22%.
Howden Joinery Group Company Profile
Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.
