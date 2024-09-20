H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Stake Lifted by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 2,756.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in H&R Block by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,295,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,081,000 after purchasing an additional 558,076 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 30.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,270,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,614,000 after buying an additional 758,827 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in H&R Block in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,605,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in H&R Block by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 817,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,153,000 after acquiring an additional 35,333 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in H&R Block by 576.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 580,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,496,000 after acquiring an additional 494,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HRB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of H&R Block from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Insider Activity at H&R Block

In other H&R Block news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total transaction of $515,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,910.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 79,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $5,165,309.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,871,491.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $515,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,910.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,902 shares of company stock worth $9,970,442 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

H&R Block Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $63.68 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.20 and a twelve month high of $68.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.66.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.49% and a negative return on equity of 220.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.32%.

H&R Block declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 16.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

