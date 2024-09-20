Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 1,222,425 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,730,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,222,425 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.18% of PG&E worth $82,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 14.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 118,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 14,680 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 6.7% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 31,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 7.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 468,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,776,000 after acquiring an additional 30,542 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 254.9% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 492,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,595,000 after acquiring an additional 353,539 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in PG&E during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,565,000. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $19.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.84. The firm has a market cap of $51.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.01. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $20.65.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. PG&E had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PCG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on PG&E from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America started coverage on PG&E in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PG&E from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.45.

In related news, VP Stephanie N. Williams sold 38,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $707,170.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,168.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

