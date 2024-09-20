Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 1,170.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 572,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 527,510 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $86,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 343.6% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $149.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.28. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $100.84 and a 1-year high of $158.97. The firm has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

