Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,653,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 89,833 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $81,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 8.6% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 29,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 7,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:D opened at $57.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $58.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.87.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on D shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.11.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

