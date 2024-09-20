Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $78.83 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,254 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $78,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,065.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 70,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,227,000 after purchasing an additional 64,010 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $373.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $358.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.95. The firm has a market cap of $98.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $256.01 and a 52 week high of $382.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

