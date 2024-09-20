Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $85.94 Million Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,519,505 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 566,015 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.45% of Huntington Bancshares worth $85,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,640,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 399.5% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 586,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after acquiring an additional 469,398 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 10.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 111,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 10,283 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 28.8% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 135,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 30,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 8,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 9,050 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $136,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,331.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 9,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $136,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,331.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Nancy E. Maloney sold 57,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $871,685.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,364.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,904. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on HBAN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.59.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $15.24.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 55.86%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

