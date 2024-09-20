HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in HubSpot by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,470,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $575.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on HubSpot from $580.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.79.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $530.16 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $407.23 and a 52-week high of $693.85. The firm has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.06, a PEG ratio of 3,140.82 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $488.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $567.18.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.28 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total transaction of $179,416.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,548,484.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total value of $1,705,485.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,332,333.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total transaction of $179,416.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,735 shares in the company, valued at $4,548,484.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,012 shares of company stock worth $21,300,253 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

