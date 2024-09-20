HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Given “Overweight” Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $570.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on HubSpot from $650.00 to $550.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $625.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $575.00 to $500.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp upgraded HubSpot from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $610.79.

HubSpot Trading Up 5.2 %

HUBS opened at $530.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $488.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $567.18. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $407.23 and a 1-year high of $693.85. The company has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3,140.82 and a beta of 1.63.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.28 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.17) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that HubSpot will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.27, for a total value of $4,014,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 518,152 shares in the company, valued at $244,707,645.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,877 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total transaction of $1,705,485.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,332,333.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.27, for a total value of $4,014,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 518,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,707,645.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,012 shares of company stock worth $21,300,253. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of HubSpot

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 14.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in HubSpot by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 5.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in HubSpot by 19.5% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

