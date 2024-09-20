Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.44

Shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.44 and traded as low as $13.27. Husqvarna AB (publ) shares last traded at $13.32, with a volume of 117,991 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.60 and a 200 day moving average of $15.44.

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Company Profile

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and lawn care power equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden; Gardena; and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

