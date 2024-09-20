i-80 Gold (TSE:IAU) Trading Up 4.8%

i-80 Gold Corp. (TSE:IAU – Get Free Report) was up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.54 and last traded at C$1.53. Approximately 71,334 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 846,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.46.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cibc World Mkts upgraded i-80 Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on i-80 Gold from C$4.10 to C$3.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.
i-80 Gold (TSE:IAU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter. i-80 Gold had a negative return on equity of 19.88% and a negative net margin of 162.25%. The firm had revenue of C$9.83 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that i-80 Gold Corp. will post 0.0264607 EPS for the current fiscal year.
i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, and polymetallic deposits in the United States. The Company's principal assets are the McCoy-Cove gold properties located in Lander County, Nevada; the Granite Creek gold project located in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Lone Tree project located within the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend, Nevada; and the Ruby Hill mine in Eureka County, Nevada.
