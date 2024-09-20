ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ICLR. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ICON Public from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $383.00 target price on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $368.00 price target on shares of ICON Public in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Leerink Partners began coverage on ICON Public in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $379.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ICON Public presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $354.40.

NASDAQ ICLR opened at $300.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $318.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. ICON Public has a 52-week low of $221.20 and a 52-week high of $347.72.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 695,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,998,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in ICON Public by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 155,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,101,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its stake in ICON Public by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 119,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,531,000 after acquiring an additional 19,546 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 95,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,016,000 after acquiring an additional 13,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco increased its stake in shares of ICON Public by 1.5% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 3,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

