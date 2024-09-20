ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) PT Lowered to $340.00

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $368.00 to $340.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ICON Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of ICON Public to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $379.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ICON Public in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 price target on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ICON Public presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.60.

Get ICON Public alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ICON Public

ICON Public Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR opened at $300.92 on Friday. ICON Public has a 12 month low of $221.20 and a 12 month high of $347.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $318.32 and a 200-day moving average of $318.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. ICON Public had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ICON Public will post 14.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ICON Public

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICLR. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in ICON Public in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ICON Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in ICON Public by 22.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICON Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.