iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCT) Short Interest Down 6.8% in August

iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,800 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the August 15th total of 80,300 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

iCoreConnect Trading Down 18.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ICCT opened at $0.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.92. iCoreConnect has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $4.50.

iCoreConnect (NASDAQ:ICCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.09 million for the quarter. iCoreConnect had a negative net margin of 260.79% and a negative return on equity of 614.22%.

iCoreConnect Company Profile

iCoreConnect Inc, a cloud-based software and technology company, provides Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliant cloud-based software as a service (SaaS) in the United States. The company's products include iCoreRx, a HIPAA compliant electronic prescription software; iCorePDMP, a solution that checks the patient's Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDMP) history before prescribing controlled substances; iCoreVerify and iCoreVerify+, a HIPAA compliant SaaS solution that automatically retrieves a patients insurance eligibility breakdown to verify their benefits in advance of their appointment and on-demand; iCoreHuddle and iCoreHuddle+, a tool to instantly reveal the revenue potential of each patient; and iCoreCodeGenius, a medical coding reference SaaS solution.

