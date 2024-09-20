Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Trading 80% Higher

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 80% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. 43,711 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 339,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Ideanomics Trading Up 80.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.17.

Ideanomics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ideanomics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops zero emission mobility solutions for the off-highway and on-highway commercial vehicle markets in Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company's Ideanomics Mobility business unit focuses on the commercial adoption of electric vehicles (EV) by commercial fleet operators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ideanomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideanomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.