IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Holdings Decreased by Orchard Capital Management LLC

Orchard Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the quarter. IDT makes up approximately 3.1% of Orchard Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Orchard Capital Management LLC owned 1.11% of IDT worth $10,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDT by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in IDT by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in IDT during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in IDT during the 1st quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in IDT during the 1st quarter worth $268,000. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDT Price Performance

Shares of IDT opened at $39.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $992.28 million, a P/E ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.39. IDT Co. has a 12 month low of $21.64 and a 12 month high of $41.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded IDT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IDT news, Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $29,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,519.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other IDT news, Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $29,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,519.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joyce J. Mason sold 7,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $281,982.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,870 shares of company stock worth $329,880. 15.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDT Company Profile

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

Featured Stories

