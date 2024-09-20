IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) CFO Misbah Tahir Sells 1,487 Shares

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) CFO Misbah Tahir sold 1,487 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $17,159.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,888.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ IGMS opened at $17.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.19. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $22.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.50.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.97). IGM Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 119.02% and a negative net margin of 7,571.35%. The business had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.75 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IGMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGMS. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 4,088,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,452,000 after purchasing an additional 397,311 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in IGM Biosciences by 19.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,888,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,520,000 after buying an additional 628,001 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC increased its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 3.4% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,072,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,649,000 after buying an additional 100,936 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 164,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 60,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

