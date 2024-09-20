IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $28.20

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.20 and traded as high as $29.45. IGM Financial shares last traded at $29.45, with a volume of 322 shares traded.
IGM Financial Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.02.
IGM Financial Company Profile
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management and Asset Management segments. The Wealth Management segment offers investments that are focused on providing financial planning and related services; and provides mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.
See Also
