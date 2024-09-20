Illumina, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2025 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Illumina in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 17th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the life sciences company will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.13. The consensus estimate for Illumina’s current full-year earnings is $3.62 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Illumina’s FY2025 earnings at $4.39 EPS.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 68.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ILMN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upgraded Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Illumina to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.05.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of ILMN opened at $134.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 1.15. Illumina has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $148.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illumina

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth $313,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,331,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Illumina by 248.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 45,132 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 32,173 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Illumina by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,384 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 62,840 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

