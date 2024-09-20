Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Receives $151.05 Average Price Target from Analysts

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.05.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on Illumina from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the second quarter worth $313,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,331,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Illumina by 248.3% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 45,132 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after buying an additional 32,173 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Illumina by 25.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,384 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Illumina by 1.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 62,840 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $134.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.71. Illumina has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $148.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 68.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

