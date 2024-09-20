IMI (LON:IMI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,805.79

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,805.79 ($23.85) and traded as high as GBX 1,898.20 ($25.08). IMI shares last traded at GBX 1,898 ($25.07), with a volume of 835,736 shares traded.

IMI Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,809.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,805.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of £4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,956.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08.

Get IMI alerts:

IMI Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. IMI’s payout ratio is 2,989.69%.

About IMI

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs and manufactures engineering products in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States of America, rest of the Americas, China, rest of Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.