Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($1.61) Per Share, Chardan Capital Forecasts

Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Chardan Capital increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Immuneering in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 16th. Chardan Capital analyst G. Livshits now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.61) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.64). Chardan Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Immuneering’s current full-year earnings is ($1.90) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Immuneering’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Immuneering currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

Immuneering stock opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.82. The stock has a market cap of $71.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of -0.61. Immuneering has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $9.00.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Immuneering by 37.3% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 34,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,274 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Immuneering during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immuneering during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Immuneering in the second quarter worth $447,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Immuneering in the second quarter valued at about $492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

