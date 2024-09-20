ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Shares Up 1.8%

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.80 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.75 ($0.02). 575,026 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,926,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.72 ($0.02).

ImmuPharma Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £7.29 million, a PE ratio of -175.10 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.97.

ImmuPharma Company Profile

ImmuPharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. Its peptide-based therapeutics are used in the therapy areas of autoimmunity and inflammation, and anti-infectives. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, an autophagy immunomodulator, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.

