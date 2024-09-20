Indivior PLC to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts (NASDAQ:INDV)

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk lowered their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Indivior in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 17th. Northland Capmk analyst C. Byrnes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Indivior’s current full-year earnings is $1.70 per share.

Get Indivior alerts:

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.90 million. Indivior had a negative return on equity of 654.82% and a negative net margin of 12.29%.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on INDV. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Indivior from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Indivior in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on INDV

Indivior Stock Performance

Shares of Indivior stock opened at $9.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. Indivior has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $23.22. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 968.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Indivior

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INDV. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Indivior by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 37,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Indivior by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 103,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,896 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Indivior by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Indivior in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Indivior in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

About Indivior

(Get Free Report)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.