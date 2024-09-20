Indivior PLC to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts (NASDAQ:INDV)

Posted by on Sep 20th, 2024

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDVFree Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk lowered their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Indivior in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 17th. Northland Capmk analyst C. Byrnes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Indivior’s current full-year earnings is $1.70 per share.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDVGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.90 million. Indivior had a negative return on equity of 654.82% and a negative net margin of 12.29%.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on INDV. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Indivior from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Indivior in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on INDV

Indivior Stock Performance

Shares of Indivior stock opened at $9.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. Indivior has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $23.22. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 968.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Indivior

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INDV. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Indivior by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 37,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Indivior by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 103,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,896 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Indivior by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Indivior in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Indivior in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

About Indivior

(Get Free Report)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV)

Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.