Indus Gas (LON:INDI) Shares Down 11.6%

Shares of Indus Gas Limited (LON:INDI – Get Free Report) were down 11.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 13 ($0.17). Approximately 194,373 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 293,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.70 ($0.19).

Indus Gas Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £23.97 million, a PE ratio of 118.46 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 9.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 22.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 235.81.

About Indus Gas

(Get Free Report)

Indus Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Asia and Europe. The company engages in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and marketing of hydrocarbons, including natural gas and condensate. It owns a 90% participating interest in the Block RJ-ON/6, a petroleum exploration and development concession covering an area of approximately 4,026 square kilometers located in onshore mid Indus basin, Rajasthan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Indus Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indus Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.